Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The judge in Bill Cosby’s retrial has pushed back the opening statements to at least April 9, a source close to the case told CNN Friday.

Jury selection will go on as planned Monday.

Janice Dickinson to testify at Cosby retrial

Cosby, 80, faces a retrial on three charges of aggravated indecent assault in the alleged drugging and assault of Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home outside Philadelphia. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His first trial ended in a hung jury in June.