Man smashes windshield in carjacking attempt

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police are looking for a man who attempted to steal a woman's car in Eastlake.

Around noon Friday, a man walked up to an SUV near the Olympic Training Facility and asked the driver for help before trying to jump inside, according to Chula Vista police. When the woman tried to drive away, the man jumped on top of the car and smashed its windshield. He eventually got off of the car and ran away.

Witnesses told police the man was carrying a black object in his hand but were unsure whether it was a cell phone or a handgun.

The man was described as white with blonde hair, in his 20s or 30s, 5'10" with a thin build, Lt. Chris Kelly said. He had tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts or pants.