SAN DIEGO– Police have confirmed a woman is dead after a 3-car collision in Mira Mesa.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Calle Cristobal at 7:10 a.m. Friday.

The woman is believed to be a mother who had a child in the car.

The child has been transported to a local hospital.

A FOX 5 crew is headed to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.