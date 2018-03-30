Average gas prices in San Diego highest in nearly 3 years

SAN DIEGO– The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since Aug. 28, 2015, increasing a half-cent to $3.522.

The average price has increased 11 of the past 12 days, rising 8.8 cents, including a half-cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, 12.6 cents higher than one month ago and 51.1 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 40 cents since the start of the year.

The rising prices are the result of declining West Coast gasoline inventories and production, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, those refineries are expected to be up and running at full capacity soon, which should increase supply,” Spring said.