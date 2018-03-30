Arrest made in deadly South Bay shooting

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities announced an arrest Friday in connection with a fatal South Bay shooting.

Robert Alan Garduno, 27, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old man in a neighborhood in the northern reaches of National City, according to police.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting and a person down in the 800 block of Eta Street found the mortally wounded victim, Lt. Greg Seward said.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled to the south in a vehicle that possibly was being driven by an accomplice.

Homicide investigators believe the slaying may have stemmed from a dispute at a market in the 1700 block of South 43rd Street in the Shelltown area of San Diego, a few blocks north of where the victim was found, Seward said.

A second suspect in the case is in jail on unrelated charges and as yet has not been charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

Garduno was being held in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.