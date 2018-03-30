× Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after emergency heart surgery

LOS ANGELES – Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly in stable condition after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger was admitted to Cedar-Sinai Hospital Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, according to TMZ. Because of a complication during the procedure, doctors decided to perform open-heart surgery, the news website reported.

Schwarzenegger, 70, was in stable condition after the surgery, sources told TMZ