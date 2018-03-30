× 13-year-old crashes mother’s BMW into home

SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old girl crashed her mother’s BMW into a home in Encanto this morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police received a call at about 9:30 that a vehicle had driven into a home on the 1100 block of Evelyn Street.

SDPD said the car had been parked on the street when the 13-year-old got in and started the vehicle. The car started to roll forward, eventually sliding down an embankment and into the home.

No one was hurt in the accident, including the girl, and police said they were not going to issue the junior driver a ticket for the crash.

A woman inside the home said that she was in the living room with her grandchildren when they heard a “big bang.”

“It just scared us,” she said. “I’m just glad nobody’s hurt and I’m glad my grandkids weren’t out here playing.”