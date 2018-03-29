Woman injured in hit-and-run on freeway onramp

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Thursday in a hit-and-run crash on a Barrio Logan freeway onramp.

The 57-year-old San Diego woman was crossing the entrance to the connector to southbound Interstate 5 from 29th Street and had the right of way when a white Chevrolet truck with a lifted suspension hit her about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the collision, the unidentified man behind the wheel of the pickup continued driving and left the area, the state agency reported.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of cuts, scrapes and severe trauma to her right leg, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The woman described the driver as a Latino in his 50s with graying black hair. He was wearing a vest, possibly of a type frequently worn by construction workers, she told investigators.

The driver remained at large as of mid-afternoon, Sanchez said.