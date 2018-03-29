Trio gets away with man’s wallet, phone in Kearny Mesa robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man walking on the street was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night in Kearny Mesa, police said.

San Diego police said they are looking for three thieves – two men and a woman -- who approached a man near 7987 Convoy Court around 11 p.m. The man said they threatened him with a gun prompting him to hand over his phone and wallet full of cash.

Around the same time, less than a mile away, a car window was smashed and a backpack was stolen from it, police said.

A day earlier, patrol officers arrested a robbery suspect after briefly running from police and trying to hide in a bush in San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood, police said. Two armed suspects around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the alleged victim told police he was robbed -- it was unclear at what time -- while walking on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near the Interstate 805 overpass, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. The victim reported his backpack was stolen.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact San Diego Police Department.