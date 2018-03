SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man was hit by a trolley Thursday near Petco Park in the East Village, according to San Diego police.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Park Boulevard, less than an hour after the end of the Padres season opener at the baseball park.

The man was not taken to a hospital, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson.