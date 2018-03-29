× Pressure grows for Del Mar Fairgrounds to end gun shows

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds May 19th & 20th.

But pressure is mounting for the fairgrounds to cut ties with the popular gun show.

Wednesday, the Solana Beach city council passed a resolution for stricter gun laws, along with an amendment calling on the fairgrounds board to stop hosting gun shows.

The Del Mar City Council took similar action earlier this month.

Assemblymember Todd Gloria represents the area and applauds what he calls a grass-roots effort.

“What we’re trying to say is – we want to respect the 2nd Amendment, but we want to make sure we have the strictest and highest standards in California. And the question is should we be having multiple gun shows on an annual basis on state property with a state entity,” said Gloria.

Gloria points out, since the state owns the fairgrounds, the state can make changes if the board doesn’t listen to the voices supporting gun control.

“I hear them. I think the fair board hears them as well and we’ll see what happens. Ultimately, we could do legislation that would prohibit or limit the amount of gun shows that are at state-sponsored facilities or just at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Either way, I think change will be coming to that community and that will be because we’re responding to the very explicit requests from the neighborhoods to have something done there,” said Gloria.

Fairgrounds officials say the issue is not on the board’s agenda for its meeting next month.

“Gun shows are legal in the State of California, and the Crossroads of the West Gun Show has been hosting their show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for 25 years. California has the strictest gun laws in the nation, and this event, like all events at the Fairgrounds, meets all legal requirements and exceeds safety standards,” according to a statement from Del Mar Fairgrounds.