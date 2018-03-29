Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home on High Park Lane in Rancho Penasquitos, according to San Diego police.

The victim, who police said was 72, was pronounced dead at a hospital, and a 54-year-old suspect was taken into custody. The men's names have not been released, and the circumstances of the crime are not immediately clear.

Police told FOX 5 that just before 2 p.m. they got a call from someone saying that their neighbor had been stabbed in the neck. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the victim bleeding from the neck. Officers tried to aid the man before he was rushed to the hospital.

The suspected attacker was arrested as he rode a bicycle by the scene about 10 minutes after the stabbing, Officer Tony Martinez said. Detectives told FOX 5 that the two men had been neighbors.