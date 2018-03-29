Man suspected of poisoning wife with Thalium

DULZURA, Calif. — A Dulzura man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of poisoning his wife, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 15, the woman was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered she had an extreme level of Thalium — a heavy metal which has been used as a rat poison and ant killer — in her system.

After conducting an investigation with FBI, NCIS and HazMat, Sheriff’s detectives believed the woman’s husband poisoned her.

Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested Race Remington Uto, 27 and booked him into Vista Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $2 million bail for attempted murder.

Uto is scheduled to appear in court Monday for his arraignment.