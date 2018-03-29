Man suspected of cashing $2,700 in fraudulent checks

SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man suspected of cashing thousands of dollars in fraudulent checks.

On February 1, a man walked into Mission Federal Credit Union in the 200 block of Town Center Parkway in Santee and cashed two checks that had been altered, according to Santee Sheriff’s Station investigators. The checks had originally been made out to AT&T. When the suspect cashed the checks, the pay to the order line had been changed, as well as the amount on one of the checks. The total loss was about $450.

The man is suspected of cashing multiple fraudulent checks totaling more than $2,700 across San Diego County.

He is described as a 40 to 45-year-old Hispanic man with a heavy build, 5’5″ and weighing around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt, a blue-and-white jacket with a yellow Chargers logo and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.