County supervisors consider joining Trump’s sanctuary state lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher blasted the county supervisors on Thursday for considering joining the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s so-called sanctuary state laws.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar scheduled a closed-door board meeting for April 17 with the county attorney to discuss that lawsuit as well as the one filed by state officials this week against the Trump administration over a Census question about citizenship status, Voice of San Diego reported Wednesday.

The scheduled meeting comes after the Orange County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to join the Trump administration lawsuit against the California laws, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials, among other things.

Gonzalez Fletcher said Thursday it’s “unbelievable” the all- Republican San Diego board would consider following in the footsteps of the Orange County leaders given the San Diego region’s large immigrant population.

“These laws keep immigrant communities safe by ensuring that people who witness crimes — or who themselves are crime victims — can call local police without fear of [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents raiding their homes or deporting their loved ones,” the Democratic assemblywoman said. “As the supervisors should be aware, people who commit a serious or violent offenses are not shielded or protected in any way by these new laws. I seriously hope the Board of Supervisors has the wisdom and basic decency to avoid linking arms with Trump and his fearmongering agenda.”

Gaspar did not indicate to Voice of San Diego where she stands on the immigration suit, nor did Supervisor Bill Horn.

Supervisor Greg Cox’s spokesman said Cox was not considering joining the suit, but Supervisor Dianne Jacob was clear in her support of following Orange County’s footsteps.

“I’ve always supported the great working relationship between the Sheriff’s Department and federal law enforcement agencies, and it needs to continue,” Jacob told VOSD. “I support the county joining the [sanctuary] lawsuit and look forward to this being on the next closed session agenda.”