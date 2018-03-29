Car drags woman before driving away near I-5

SAN DIEGO – A woman was hit by a car and dragged near the on-ramp of southbound Interstate 5 in Logan Heights Thursday, according to a witness.

The woman was near the 29th Street onramp around 7 a.m. when she was hit, according to a California Highway Patrol report. The vehicle did not stop, dragged her a short distance before taking off.

The woman was taken to UCSD Medical Center with serious injuries, the CHP reported.

A description of the vehicle was not released.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash should contact San Diego Police Department.