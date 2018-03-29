× Burglar brandishes screwdriver, steals elderly woman’s car

SAN DIEGO — A burglar caught ransacking an 84-year-old San Ysidro woman’s home Thursday threatened the resident with a screwdriver before stealing her car, authorities reported.

The home-invasion robbery in the 200 block of West Park Avenue, south of Beyer Boulevard, was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim described the thief as a thin, roughly 5-foot-7-inch Latino in his 30s, wearing a black zip-up jacket with a white design on it. He fled the neighborhood in the woman’s silver Toyota Camry, California license No. 6NFJ586, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for an evaluation, according to police.

The robber and the stolen car remained at large as of late morning, Martinez said.