Bank robbery ruined when employee calmly calls police

SAN DIEGO — A suspected would-be thief wound up behind bars Thursday after a clerk at a Core-Columbia bank walked out on him mid-heist and called in the law.

The man, later identified as 57-year-old William Dennis Marsh, walked into the First Republic branch office in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue in downtown San Diego about 9:15 a.m. and allegedly handed a teller a demand note.

Instead of turning over currency as directed by the written message, the employee went into a back room to report the crime, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Patrol personnel arrived a short time later and took Marsh into custody without incident.

Marsh was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.