SAN DIEGO -- At 99, Sidney Walton is one of the oldest surviving World War II veterans in the US.

This year he's embarking on a "No Regrets Tour" across the country with his son and caregiver, Paul.

On a journey that's already included honorary stops at a New Orleans war museum and a Houston rodeo, Walton visited Padres Opening Day on Thursday.

He and Paul took a moment to catch up with FOX 5's Tabitha Lipkin at the game.