Suspect in series of PB patio furniture thefts arrested

SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of stealing patio furniture from over a dozen Pacific Beach residences was arrested, according to police.

San Diego police were tracking a green SUV with Baja, Mexico license plates as it drove around Pacific Beach early Thursday morning. The driver, Jose Luis Ledesma Manjarrez, was arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts in the area, police said.

On March 14, Pete Wuerstle, who lives on Opal Street, forwarded surveillance video to police showing burglar take patio furniture from a porch around 2 a.m.

“He put a box over the light on the front door with his face covered. He thought the camera couldn’t see in the dark so once the light was covered, he uncovered his face while carrying two chairs and a table,” Wuerstle said. “The best part was he was in his socks to be ninja quiet.”

Police received another report that included video of a man walking away two cast iron chairs and a wrought iron table from a front porch on Emerald Street in late December.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2299.