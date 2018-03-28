Severe flu season claims 11 more lives in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Another 11 influenza-related deaths were reported last week in San Diego County, bringing the flu season’s total to 319 in the region, health officials announced Wednesday.

This has been a particularly severe flu season in the region and across the country. At this time last year, 79 deaths had been reported.

There were 399 lab-confirmed cases in the county last week, down from 685 the week before. That brings this season’s total to 19,833, compared to 5,085 at this time last season, according to county data.

Despite the week-to-week decrease in cases, health officials warned that people continue to take measures to avoid contracting the flu.

“The flu is still going strong in San Diego County,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Those who have not been vaccinated should get a flu shot since influenza is likely to continue for a few more weeks or longer.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months be vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. Those without insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, visit http://www.sdiz.org or call 211.