Scubajet aims to be more than a recreational water tool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A new device on the market is changing the way we explore the water above and below the surface.

Don't let the name fool you. Weighing at just 6 pounds, Scubajet can deliver a powerful jet-propulsion punch in a tiny package. And it turns anything into a motorized vessel.

"People have not used scooters for the same four reasons everywhere. They cost too much, they weigh too much, they take up too much space and you can't travel with them. We have eliminated all four of those," said Steve Johns, a retired lifeguard and Navy veteran who co-owns Scubajet.

Johns, who lives in the North County, showcased its diversity to FOX 5.

"By using one adaptor it turns into the smallest dive scooter on the market, another adaptor converts a paddleboard to a power board, like an electric bike on the water," Johns said. "You can add it to kayaks and dinghies. We're getting a lot of people using the concept to power crafts we never would have thought of."

While the Scubajet is a fun and recreational device, it also has a bigger purpose -- to help individuals like Jeremy get back into the water.

"My favorite part about freediving is the feeling of solitude, feeling small in this vast ocean," Jeremy McGhee said. "I get to move around without my wheelchair, you know, and I feel free,"I think it could help me get down further with freediving, and now be so awkward swimming with my arms."

McGhee became paraplegic after a motorcycle accident in 2001. But his adventurous spirit continues to motivate him to free dive, surf, mountain bike and ski.

"So we can actually be his legs for him and get him back in the water like he used to do," Johns said.

"For me, it's really fun being on the forefront of experimentation with things like this," McGhee said. "It feels like I'm a pioneer. Figuring things out, there is a lot of trial and error involved. That process is difficult at times but it's exhilarating."

San Diego lifeguards recently tested out the Scubajet as a way to get out in the water faster.

The Scubajet costs about $1,500. For more details, click here.