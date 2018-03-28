San Diego Padres 2018 Schedule

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres will play 162 regular-season games during their 2018 season.

The Padres kick off their season Thursday, March 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. The first pitch is 1:10 p.m.

The opener and just about every other game will be televised on FOX Sports San Diego and on the FOX Sports GO app. Regular season home games will also be televised in Spanish on FOX Deportes San Diego.

See the full schedule for the 2018 season.

See the Padres promotional giveaways schedule.