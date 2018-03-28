Police find robbery suspect hiding in bushes

SAN DIEGO – A robbery suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after briefly running from police and trying to hide in a bush in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood, police said.

Patrol officers were searching for two armed suspects around 3 a.m. after the alleged victim told police he was robbed — it was unclear at what time — while walking on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near the Interstate 805 overpass, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. The victim reported his backpack was stolen.

Officers spread out to search the neighborhoods and business districts on both sides of the freeway, dispatchers said. While conducting the search, an officer spotted a man matching the description of one of the suspects walking westbound in the 5200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just north of Madison High School.

The suspect ran and then “ducked into a bush,” but officers flooded the area and took him into custody at gunpoint just before 3:30 a.m., Delimitros said. Police later brought the victim to the area where the suspect was detained, and he positively identified the detained man as one of the robbers.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released and the incident was still under investigation Wednesday morning.