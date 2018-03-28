Police chief considers plea to ban chokehold maneuver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Community members Tuesday night attended a meeting to demand that the new San Diego police chief do away with the controversial restraining technique known as the chokehold.

Some attendees quickly grew frustrated at the Community Review Board on Police Practices meeting, raising their voices in protest of a technique that can be effective in restraining struggling suspects but can prove deadly if applied in correctly.

"People of color stand up and say, 'We need cultural training and cultural sensitivity," said community member Tenance Jenkins.

Jenkins said that when demanding change from SDPD, all he hears is "random nonsense" in response.

Police Chief David Niesliet said he's just starting to look into the idea of doing away with the subduing neck holds. "I don't want to make a snap decision," he said after the meeting, adding that if he does decide to ban the maneuever, it needs to be "for the very right reasons."

Niesliet added that he'll be considering the practices applied by Chicago and Los Angeles police departments while mulling his decisions.