Book bandits target ‘little free library’

SAN DIEGO -- The owners of a "little free library" in Normal Heights say they are fed up after their creation has been targeted by thieves and vandals several times this year.

About three years ago, John and his daughter opened the neighborhood gem on North Mountain View Drive. The library offers a book for just about everyone that can be checked out at no cost.

“It’s a neighborhood library," Zomisky said. "People bring books, people take books. They come and they go. It's just for the benefit of the people in the neighborhood ... C.S. Lewis, classics, westerns. You get a lot of westerns."

The idea behind the library is to bring people together.

"If you're in the house, you hear people talking," Zomisky said. "You look out and maybe two or three people, they're standing around and they've got books in their hands."

But lately, someone has been tearing it apart.

“I’ve come out several mornings and the books are on the ground. They’ve taken the books out to see what they can grab,” Zomisky said.

He said four times already this year, he has discovered pages torn from books and good reads swiped from the shelves.

“It's very sad that somebody would do that," Zomisky said. "There’s somebody out there that is the only intention they have is whatever they can steal, whatever they can sell."

Wanting to protect their library as well as their neighbors’ property and hoping to deter thieves, Zomisky and his daughter shut down the library for a few days to set up surveillance cameras. Zomisky said he hopes the crooks will get the message.

“Have some respect for the people that are here. Don’t try to destroy something that’s working for the people,” Zomisky said.