Beach closure prompted by Tijuana sewage flow lifted

SAN DIEGO — A closure of Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines due to sewage flows from the Tijuana River was lifted Wednesday.

According to the county Department of Environmental Health, the ban on contact with ocean water along the shore was lifted from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Recent water quality testing confirmed that sewage-contaminated Tijuana River flows entering the United States were no longer impacting those beaches, according to the county.

A closure from the south end of Seacoast Drive north to Carnation Avenue, including Camp Surf, in Imperial Beach was lifted earlier this month.