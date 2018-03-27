× Whale carcass trucked from Fiesta Island to landfill

SAN DIEGO – City crews moved the huge rotting carcass of a whale from Fiesta Island to a city landfill Tuesday.

The dead marine mammal, believed to be a gray whale, was found floating Monday off of Torrey Pines State Preserve. Lifeguards towed it with a motorboat into Mission Bay.

Tuesday, crews used four tractors to load the decomposing carcass onto a truck. They then drove the animal to a landfill for disposal.

It was not clear why the whale died, but gray whales are a common sight off the San Diego coast this time of year as they migrate from Baja California, where they spend the winter, to the waters off Alaska, where they feed during the summer.