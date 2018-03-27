Social media post lands new radio DJ in hot water, Padres not pleased

SAN DIEGO– A host joining the Padres’ flagship radio station this week generated outrage on social media Monday evening with a promotional tweet viewed by many as insensitive to suicide.

Kevin Klein, set to begin a new show Thursday on 97.3 FM, sent out a tweet with a photo of the Coronado bridge and the text “JUMP* … *to a new morning show.”

The response on Twitter was swift, with some users asking Klein to delete the tweet (he refused), while others criticized him for its inappropriateness, San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Still others called on the Padres to address the matter, some suggesting the organization find a new radio station. The team opens the season Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

DJ Klein’s Twitter account has been deactivated.

