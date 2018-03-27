Sentencing scheduled for mother of murdered Alpine girl

SAN DIEGO– A woman charged in connection with her infant daughter’s murder is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Lillie Golden Brown and boyfriend Wiliey Kevin Foster were arrested after 18-month-old Leah Brown-Meza was found dead inside the mobile home the couple shared on December 6, 2016.

Leah’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma by The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Along with head injuries, it was also reported the infant suffered a burned broken foot and a broken arm.

During her trial, Brown testified that her boyfriend was responsible for the infant’s death.

Brown was charged with three felony counts of child endangerment. She has since pleaded guilty to one of those counts.

Foster was charged with second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8-years-old.

Foster’s first case was declared a mistrial by a judge after the jury deadlocked in El Cajon Superior Court.

He was sent back to jail in December 2016.

His bail is set at $2 million with a retrial date scheduled for April 16.