Reports: ‘Dance Moms’ reality star Abby Lee Miller released from prison

SAN DIEGO– Abby Lee Miller, the star of Lifetime reality show ‘Dance Moms’ was released from prison and taken to a halfway house Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement shared with TMZ that Miller was transferred from a prison facility in Victorville, Calif. to Residential Reentry Center, a halfway house in Long Beach, Calif.

Miller was sentenced to a year in federal prison after she was indicted on 20 counts of fraud. Prosecutors said the reality star hid $755,000 in income from the government.

‘Dance Moms’ showcased Miller’s firm techniques and choreography at her dance studio, Abby Lee Dance Company. The studio is based in Pittsburgh and has since opened a second location in Los Angeles.

Maddie Ziegler became the show’s breakout star after dancing for Sia in the music video for her hit ‘Chandelier’. The music video has over one billion views on YouTube.

Miller is scheduled to be released on May 25.