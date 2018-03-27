Marine recruit who died during training identified

SAN DIEGO — Military officials Tuesday released the name Tuesday of a 21-year-old Marine Corps enlistee who died following a weekend medical emergency at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

Patrick Armando Vega of Ventura was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest late Sunday morning at Naval Medical Center San Diego, where he was being treated after being stricken at MCRD the previous day, base officials said.

A drill instructor found Vega, who was undergoing recruit training, unresponsive in his bed at the training depot near Lindbergh Field.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Pvt. Vega during this difficult time,” said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region.

The death is being investigated by the Marine Corps and by medical officials at the Balboa Park-area naval hospital, according to MCRD public affairs.