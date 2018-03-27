Marcia Clark doesn’t believe Rebecca Zahau’s death was a suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Famed prosecutor Marcia Clark openly talked about Rebecca Zahau's death saying the evidence in the case doesn't match up with a suicide theory.

Zahau’s body was found hanging from the second story of her boyfriend's mansion in Coronado in July 2011. The mysterious death was ruled a suicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Clark, best known as the prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's murder trial, told FOX 5 in an interview Tuesday the evidence points to something other than suicide.

"I don't believe this is a suicide. She was found hanging nude, feet and hands bound. She was found hanging outside a balcony. Nothing about it fit the suicide theory," Clark said.

A master knot expert Robert Chisnall testified Monday in the wrongful death lawsuit against Adam Shacknai, the brother of Zahau's boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai. Chisnall said it was possible for Zahau to tie her hands and ankles before jumping off of a balcony.

"In my opinion, based on what we saw, you could say anything is possible, but at the end of the day what is reasonable and most likely to have happened?" Clark said.

"Maybe it is possible that she could tie her hands behind her that way. What I don't understand is why she could bind her own feet," Clark said. "To me that doesn't make sense. If you are going to commit suicide, I get that you want to get your hands out of the way so you don't stop yourself from hanging, but I don't know why you would want to bind your feet."

Clark also pointed to the message scrolled on the bedroom door.

"Then, there was that weird message on the bedroom door saying 'she saved him, can you save her?' None about that fits with a suicide. Why would she write in a third-person?" Clark said.

The wrongful death case is expected to wrap up next week.

Clark and her team revisited the famous Coronado mansion death case and other mysteries in her new A&E TV series Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48. The show premieres Thursday.