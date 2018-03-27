× Woman killed after suspected DUI driver crashes on SR-78

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A woman died and a man was arrested after a car crashed in a construction zone in San Marcos Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A San Marcos man suspected of driving under the influence was driving a white Scion when it hit a center divider and spun out, killing the woman in the passenger seat of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin.

The crash happened on state Route 78 in San Marcos around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to Martin.

The driver was arrested and faces charges of felony DUI and manslaughter. He was conscious and speaking when responders pulled him from the wreckage, Martin said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released as of 6 a.m.