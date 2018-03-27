Gunman robs Pacific Beach CVS

SAN DIEGO — An armed man robbed a Pacific Beach pharmacy early Tuesday morning, and officers later arrested two people who might have been in a car with him, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., the suspect walked into the CVS in the 1700 block of Garnet Avenue and jumped the counter, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said. He took medication from a shelf and started to leave when an employee confronted him.

The suspect flashed a handgun at the employee, then walked out of the pharmacy and left in an unknown direction, Buttle said.

Patrol officers and robbery detectives responded to the scene and searched the area, including Kate Sessions Park, a hilly dog park overlooking Pacific Beach and Mission Bay that’s about a mile from the CVS, Buttle said. A patrol officer checking the park spotted an occupied vehicle and went to contact three people inside.

“A male ran from the vehicle and into the park,” Buttle said. “The area was checked but the male was not located. The two occupants of the vehicle were detained.”

Inside the car, police found an item that had been taken during the robbery, Buttle said. It was unclear if the man who escaped capture in the park was the suspected robber.

The suspect was described as a roughly 25- to 27-year-old black man wearing an orange and grey hoodie and carrying a silver handgun. Robbery detectives were conducting the investigation.