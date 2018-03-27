FOX 5/Gulls Giveaway & Disneyland Resort® Grand Prize Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

“This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to Fox 5 San Diego and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for this sweepstakes and updates only.”
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- HOW TO ENTER: Enter at fox5sandiego.com 5:00 a.m. (PT) Thursday, March 29, 2018 and 8:00 a.m. (PT), Friday, April 6, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). You must accurately complete the entry form. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries.
- DRAWING: Winners will be randomly selected daily from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period and the Grand Prize winner will be selected at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 6. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners by phone. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prizes must be picked up at the Fox 5 offices (during normal business hours) or could be mailed to winner, at Sponsor’s discretion.
- THE PRIZE: Each winner will receive (4) tickets to the San Diego Gulls game on April 7, 2018 at the Valley View Casino Center and Gulls merchandise. The value of the Gulls family package is $250.00. One grand prize winner, from all entries received, will be awarded (4) 1-Day park hopper tickets to Disneyland. Tickets are valued at $135.00 each for a grand total package valued at $540.00. Prize winner will be required to sign a release of liability. Tickets must be used by December 15, 2018.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, Inc (FOX 5), Tribune Broadcasting Company, the FOX Network, Disneyland Resort, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 within the last 30 days before the sweepstakes period begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Fox 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- Release Station and Sponsor of Liability: By entering, contestants agree to release Fox 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize.
- Disney, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way relate to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive Fox 5 Breaking News alerts, news updates and special offers from Fox 5 advertisers.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- One entry per person. One winner per household. Multiple submissions will void all entries submitted by that person.
- By participating in the Contest, where allowed by law, participants agree thatthe Company may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Fox 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at Fox 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our website http://www.fox5sandiego.com
- WINNERS LIST: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Gulls and Disneyland Resort Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111. Requests must be received by Friday, August 25, 2018. Winners’ names will not be posted on website.
- SPONSOR: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.
Disneyland Resort, 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, CA 92802
San Diego Gulls, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110