Body found inside fire-gutted motorhome

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – One person burned to death Tuesday morning inside a motorhome that caught fire in the parking lot of an Oceanside Walmart, authorities said.

The victim was found inside the gutted motorhome after firefighters knocked down flames that engulfed the vehicle a little after 1 a.m., Oceanside Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said. The victim’s identity — including name, age and gender — was not immediately released pending family notifications.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 1:07 and the first crews arrived on scene four minutes later to find the vehicle fully involved, DeAvila said. The firefighters did not know when they arrived if anyone was inside.

After hooking a hose to a nearby hydrant, firefighters put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, DeAvila said. The motorhome was the only vehicle damaged.

“Unfortunately shortly after the initial fire was knocked out, one victim was found with fatal burn injuries,” the battalion chief said.

Fire investigators from the Oceanside fire and police departments responded to the scene and were working Tuesday morning to determine the cause of the deadly blaze, DeAvila said. Personnel from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene and were expected to confirm the cause of death as burns sustained in the blaze.

There was no initial indication as to what sparked the fire.