1 dead after reports of shots fired near 7-Eleven in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif.– Police are in the early stages of an active homicide investigation after a body was found near a 7-Eleven in the area.

Police say they received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning with reports of shots fired near Eta Street and Highland Avenue, said Sgt. Chris Sullivan.

The area is also near the Park Villas apartment complex.

Sgt. Sullivan says police checked the area and found a body.

Paramedics performed life-saving efforts on arrival. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Sullivan could not confirm any information about the suspect, but there are reports that the shooter fired inside a Nissan coupe and then left the area to the south.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact National City police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.