UCSD study finds tobacco advertising leads to tobacco use in young adults

SAN DIEGO– A study conducted by UC San Diego Moore Cancer Center found young adults receptive to e-cigarette, cigar and cigarette advertising would try the respected tobacco product within one year.

The study also says the link between e-cigarette advertising and smoking cigarettes increased by 60 percent for 12-21 -year-olds who had never smoked. The finding was published in Monday’s issue of JAMA Pediatrics.

The study was led by researches at the UCSD Moore Cancer Center in conjunction with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

The team looked at data from the U.S. Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health.

In addition, they used 959 tobacco advertising images to study participants aged 12 to 24. Participants were shown 20 pictures of tobacco products. If they remembered or liked an image, the participant was considered receptive.

“This is the most comprehensive assessment to date of young people’s receptivity to tobacco industry advertising,” said John P. Pierce, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Cancer Prevention at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center.

James Sargent, MD, professor of pediatrics at the Geisel School of Medicine and Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth also added to the important of the study.

“Recognizing and liking tobacco advertising predicts which lowest risk adolescents will become future consumers of these products, after accounting for a number of traditional risk factors like peer and family smoking,” said James Sargent, MD added.

This research was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health, Center for Tobacco Products, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services, under a contract to Westat, which collected data using Audio-Computer-Assisted Self Interviews.