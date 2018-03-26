UC San Diego to proceed with plans to test self-driving cars

SAN DIEGO– UC San Diego is preparing to move ahead with the testing of self-driving vehicles on campus even though the driverless car industry has been shaken by the recent death of a pedestrian struck by an experimental car operated by Uber.

The accident occurred on March 18th in Tempe, Arizona, when a driverless vehicle operating in the autonomous mode hit and killed a woman while she was walking across the street, reported The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Uber has temporarily closed its self-driving test activities in North American while a review is conducted.

UC San Diego intends to use two experimental self-driving golf carts loaded with sensors to deliver the mail at a limited number of spots during daylight hours. The vehicles are scheduled to arrive this spring.

