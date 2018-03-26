Tooth-mounted sensor tracks what you eat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - You may soon be able to monitor everything you eat automatically.

Researchers at the Tufts University School of Engineering have developed a tooth-mounted sensor that tracks everything you eat and drink.

The 2-millimeter by 2-millimeter device monitors sugar, salt, and alcohol. It then transmits the data wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet.

Researchers say the current device is fairly unreliable, but future devices will be able to detect a wider range of nutrients.

The most commonly used method of tracking food consummation is the food diary.