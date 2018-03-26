Sentencing scheduled for man accused of threatening to set himself ablaze after chase

VISTA, Calif. — An Oceanside man accused of leading law enforcement on a 32-mile chase from Encinitas to Pala is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Oscar Daniel Cedillo is accused of leading officers on the lengthy chase. It ended when spike strips disabled Cedillo’s Chevy Silverado, which caused him to crash near Pala Temecula Road and Pala Mission Circle. Officers took up positions around the pickup truck with guns drawn and ordered Cedillo to get out.

However, Cedillo refused.

That’s when he apparently doused himself with gasoline and threatened to set himself on fire during a standoff that lasted for nearly five hours. A SWAT team shot tear gas into the truck, pulled Cedillo out and arrested him.

Cedillo was held on $300,000 bail.

He faces nearly five years and eight months in prison if he is convicted of evading police with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Cedillo’s sentencing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. at North County Regional Center.