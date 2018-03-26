2 dead, 2 injured in Escondido crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif -- A collision at an Escondido intersection left two people dead and two others injured late Sunday night and was expected to shut down two main Escondido thoroughfares through Monday's morning commute, police said.

The crash involving a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Charger was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday at East El Norte Parkway and North Ash Street, east of Interstate 15, Escondido High School and the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center, Escondido police Sgt. Janice Kolhof said. At least two people were killed in the crash and at least one of the vehicles rolled, she said.

Details of the collision were still scarce this morning as the investigation was underway, but there may have been other occupants of the vehicles who were injured. It wasn't immediately clear how many occupants were in each vehicle, or if the victims who died were in the same vehicle.

A SigAlert was issued just before midnight as investigators shut down traffic for several blocks in all directions. East El Norte Parkway was closed between Fig Street and Conway Drive, and North Ash Street was closed between Sheridan and Ball avenues.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and police warned the investigation and street closures would disrupt the morning commute in the area.