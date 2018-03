SAN DIEGO– Rascal Flatts is stopping in San Diego as part of their ‘Back to Us’ tour.

The tour includes special guests Dan + Shay and Trent Harmon.

The ‘Back to Us’ San Diego stop is scheduled Friday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif.

Presale tickets are available Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public are on sale Friday at 10 a.m.