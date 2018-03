Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An elderly woman crashed into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Mira Mesa Monday afternoon.

The driver's pickup truck hit the doors of the building in the 10700 block of Camino Ruiz around 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the building had minor damage, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.