Mountain lion spotted in backyards of east LA homes

AZUSA, Calif. – Authorities are trying to track down a mountain lion that was spotted roaming through multiple backyards in Azusa on Monday morning.

The full-grown cougar was spotted in at least two backyards in the area of the 600 block of West Virginia Ann Drive around 9 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. At one point, it could be seen pawing on the window or door of a residence in an apparent effort to enter the single-story dwelling.

Several Fish and Wildlife wardens have responded to the scene, some apparently armed with tranquilizer guns, the aerial footage showed.

