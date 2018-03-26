Man, woman killed in Escondido crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- The names of two 19-year-olds killed in a collision at a North County street crossing were released Monday.

Ana Maria Lira of Escondido and Brando Noe Contreras of Oceanside died late Sunday at the scene of the crash near El Norte Parkway and Ash Street in Escondido, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators worked Monday to piece together the circumstances of the broadside collision that also seriously injured two others.

Police believe intoxication may have been a factor in the accident, which left traffic lanes shut down for several blocks in all directions until about 7 Monday morning, according to Lt. Ed Varso.

Witnesses told investigators that the deadly crash occurred when the speeding driver of a silver Dodge Charger ran a red light at East El Norte Parkway and North Ash Street shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said.

In the intersection, the sedan crashed into a silver Ford Mustang, sending it rolling side over its side into a residential front yard, where it came to rest on its roof. The driver of the Mustang and the woman riding in his car died at the scene of the wreck, Varso said.

Medics took a second passenger from the Ford and the driver of the Dodge to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.