Funding in question for possible Coronado bridge suicide prevention measures

SAN DIEGO– The San Diego-Coronado Bridge could soon be the deadliest bridge in America for suicides.

Only the Golden Gate Bridge has regularly seen more people plunge to their death in recent years, and the iconic Bay Area expanse is now in the process of installing a net below its deck to dissuade would-be jumpers at a cost of roughly $204 million, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

This week, state transportation officials released a long-anticipated report outlining several prototypes intended to prevent or dissuade people from jumping off the Coronado bridge, including fencing, transparent barriers and netting.

The community of Coronado now hopes that one of the envisioned projects will soon stem the carnage that has claimed more than 400 lives in the bridge’s roughly 50-year history — including 98 in the last six years.

However, while none of the proposals would take more than about two years to construct, authorities on Thursday emphasized that funding for design and construction was far from guaranteed.

