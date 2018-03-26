Dead whale found drifting off state beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A dead whale turned up Monday in the ocean off the coast of Torrey Pines State Reserve, authorities reported.

Lifeguards spotted the carcass drifting in the swells near Black's Beach about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After consulting with the National Marine Fisheries Service, lifeguards decided to tow the remains of the big marine mammal to Fiesta Island, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. On Tuesday morning, city Parks and Recreation staffers will haul the carcass to a municipal landfill for disposal, she said.