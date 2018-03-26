Broken water main shuts down street near SDSU

SAN DIEGO – Repair efforts on a broken water main Monday morning shut down a residential street south of San Diego State University’s campus in the El Cerrito neighborhood, police said.

Water began gushing from the broken pipe around 5:30 Monday morning on 54th Street between Collier Avenue and New Mills Road, according to police. It happened in a neighborhood just south of Montezuma Road between Collwood Boulevard and College Avenue.

A SigAlert was issued at 6 a.m. shutting down 54th Street between Collier Avenue and New Mills.